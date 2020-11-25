Tottenham’s Troy Parrott makes first career league start – Millwall boss discusses youngster

GARY Rowett was encouraged by Troy Parrott’s performance against Reading – the first league start of the on-loan Tottenham striker’s senior professional career.

Parrott, 18, played up front in a 4-2-3-1 formation, supported by Ben Thompson with goal-scorer Jed Wallace and Scott Malone in the wide attacking positions.

Parrott was fouled for the free-kick that Wallace fired into the top corner a minute into first-half added-time, before Lucas Joao equalised eight minutes after the break.

Rowett replaced Parrott with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson just after the hour mark.

“We could only play him for 60 minutes,” Rowett said. “He would have loved to have stayed on but what we can’t afford to do is for another forward player to be out injured. At the moment our injury list is growing and we’ve got so many options not available. It makes it really difficult.

“I thought he played well, he was bright. For an 18-year-old player to make his [full] league debut he was excellent.

“He showed what great intelligence he’s got, he’s got really good vision. His link-play was good. I’d like for him to have got a little bit higher.

“But we played him and Thommo a little bit flatter, it was almost if there was space to drop and build, great. But what we don’t want to do is all drop and build. We need that penetration, we need that player in the box.

“It was quite difficult because Reading dropped really, really deep first half and there wasn’t much space, so maybe an older player with a little bit more physical presence stays higher and tries to fight in the box for those moments when it’s wide.

“That’s something with more experience and more games in the Championship I’m sure he’ll get. We need to keep him fit because he’s an excellent, excellent player.”

Image: Millwall FC