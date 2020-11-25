Millwall’s Gary Rowett assesses Reading stalemate – as Lions are top draw specialists in Championship

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett felt his side had enough good chances to beat Reading on Wednesday night – but one defensive lapse cost them.

Jed Wallace fired in a free-kick just before half-time for his fifth goal of the season, before Lucas Joao equalised eight minutes into the second half.

Millwall have drawn four league games in a row, seven this season – more than any other Championship team.

“Similar [to the Cardiff game] in that we’ve had a couple of excellent chances and should go and win the game. Tonight’s performance was a lot better than Saturday,” Rowett said.

“I thought Reading, though they’d lost their last four games, showed earlier in the season they’re a really difficult side to play against. They drop deep and are very organised, then they’ve got some quality players at the top end of the pitch that can turn the game.

“First half we played really well, Troy [Parrott] gives you that extra movement and extra link off the front. I thought we looked really bright, controlled the first half and gave them absolutely nothing, maybe without creating enough good chances. It was a great finish by Jed.

“Second half we had a five-minute spell looking a little bit nervy being 1-0 up. Maybe that’s because we haven’t won as many games as we’d have liked, especially at home.

“We dropped in and had one moment when we don’t defend well – probably the only moment in the game – it’s a poor clearance and we let Joao get in behind. He scores from an angle and maybe we should do better.

“After that we created three good chances. [Jon Dadi] Bodvarsson has a chance and the keeper saves. Jed has a chance, keeper saves. And [Ryan] Leonard has a header and you just want that to nestle in the back of the net. I think we had eight shots on target.

“I was pleased with the performance but disappointed we haven’t won it, of course.”

