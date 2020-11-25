REPORT: Millwall 1-1 Reading

By Jake Sanders at The Den

JED Wallace’s stunning free-kick wasn’t enough for Millwall to end their five-match wait for a Championship victory, following a 1-1 draw with Reading at The Den.

Wallace slammed home in spectacular fashion right on the stroke of half-time before Lucas Joao rescued a point for the visitors eight minutes into the second period.

It means that the Lions have now draw four consecutive league matches for the first time since February 2017, although the point was enough for Gary Rowett’s men to climb up to 10th in the Championship table – four points off the top six.

Murray Wallace’s early right-footed shot was comfortable for Rafael Cabral, before Shaun Williams tried his luck from distance on the 20-minute mark, but the Royals goalkeeper once again claimed easily.

Yakou Meite then had Reading’s first meaningful attempt on target moments later, although it hardly troubled Bartosz Bialkowski in the Lions net.

A highly eventful first-half affair appeared to be drawing to a close without the scoreboard being troubled, but that changed in added-time due to a moment of magic from Wallace. Troy Parrott, lively on his first Championship start for Millwall, turned well before he was brought down by Andy Rinomhota just outside the Reading box, and then Wallace stepped up before hammering home the resulting free-kick into the top-left corner for his fifth goal of the campaign.

But the visitors made a quick response after the break as Michael Olise played a lovely clipped pass into the path of Joao, who finished low in off Bialkowski, who’ll feel he could’ve done better from a tight angle.

Millwall almost went back in front immediately as Jake Cooper climbed highest to meet Wallace’s corner, but his powerful effort was straight at Cabral.

Rowett responded by introducing Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in place of Parrott, who performed well on his full debut, and the Icelandic forward almost had an instant impact, but his fine strike was tipped over by Cabral following an impressive move involving both Cooper and Wallace midway through the second-half.

Up the other end, Ovie Ejaria wasted a good opportunity from a free-kick in a similar position to Wallace’s opener – curling well over Bialkowski’s crossbar.

With both sides searching for a winner, Rowett brought on both Shane Ferguson and Matt Smith, and less than five minutes later the latter knocked down Wallace’s cross into the path of the arriving Ryan Leonard, but he couldn’t direct his header on target from close range.

Cooper had another late opportunity from Shaun Hutchinson’s free-kick, before Millwall should have won it in the first of five minutes added-time as Bodvarsson found himself in space down the right and squared for Wallace, but his tame effort was easily held by Cabral.

Joao almost nicked it in the dying seconds for Reading, firing just past the post.

Jed Wallace loves it against Reading

Wallace has caused damage to plenty of Championship sides in recent seasons, but it appears like he really has it in for the Royals.

Millwall’s number 7 scored a similar free-kick at the same end on Boxing Day 2018 in a 1-0 Lions victory that day, before netting another superb goal in the defeat at the Madejski Stadium last November in Rowett’s first away game in charge.

However, this was the best of the bunch, and another to add to the ever-growing collecting of outstanding Jed Wallace goals – and far better than his tap-in against Rotherham United, header in the draw with Brentford and penalty at Wycombe, for what it’s worth.

Troy Parrott impressed

Ever since the teenager made the loan switch from Tottenham, there’s been a great deal of excitement about seeing the striker in action.

Almost four months later, Parrott finally made his full Championship debut for Millwall, and showed plenty of encouraging signs before he was replaced just past the hour-mark.

Parrott was willing to put himself about, regularly came short to open up the space for both Scott Malone and Wallace, while linking the play relatively well.

It’s a shame a chance didn’t come his way, but the only shooting opportunity saw him fouled which led to the Lions’ opener – so in some aspects an assist on his first league start is something to build on.

Team News

Rowett made two changes from Saturday’s draw with Cardiff as Malone replaced the injured Mason Bennett, while Parrott was preferred to Smith.

4-2-3-1: Bialkowski, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace, Woods, Williams, J. Wallace, Thompson (Smith 75′), Malone (Ferguson75′), Parrott (Bodvarsson 63′).

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Brown, Burey, Skalak.

Image: Millwall FC