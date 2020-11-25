Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Reading – First league start for on-loan Tottenham forward Troy Parrott

Staff

MILLWALL host Reading at The Den on Wednesday night when a win will see them close the gap to the Royals in sixth to a point. 

The Lions are aiming for a first win in five league games, against a Reading side that have lost their last four.

Team news 

Millwall manager Gary Rowett hands a first Championship start to Troy Parrott.

Parrott is one of two changes for Millwall from the 1-1 draw against Cardiff. Parrott replaces Matt Smith, while Scott Malone returns for the injured Mason Bennett.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Woods, Williams; J Wallace, Thompson, Malone; Parrott.

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Brown, Ferguson, Burey, Skalak, Bodvarsson Smith.

Here is the Reading side:

Image: Millwall FC 

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)