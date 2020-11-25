TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Reading – First league start for on-loan Tottenham forward Troy Parrott

MILLWALL host Reading at The Den on Wednesday night when a win will see them close the gap to the Royals in sixth to a point.

The Lions are aiming for a first win in five league games, against a Reading side that have lost their last four.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett hands a first Championship start to Troy Parrott.

Parrott is one of two changes for Millwall from the 1-1 draw against Cardiff. Parrott replaces Matt Smith, while Scott Malone returns for the injured Mason Bennett.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Woods, Williams; J Wallace, Thompson, Malone; Parrott.

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Brown, Ferguson, Burey, Skalak, Bodvarsson Smith.

Here is the Reading side:

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Two changes to the Royals’ starting XI this evening as @Yaks75 and Tom Holmes come in to start against Millwall. Come on URRRZZZ! You can watch exclusively on iFollow – grab a Match Pass here: https://t.co/gBudv54JO9 pic.twitter.com/F7V5kxw9ry — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 25, 2020

Image: Millwall FC