Millwall scorer Matt Smith reveals what happened when he bumped into Cardiff boss Neil Harris – who signed him for the Lions

MATT Smith revealed he shared a “hug and a laugh” with Neil Harris after Millwall’s 1-1 draw against Cardiff City at The Den on Saturday.

Smith – who was signed by Harris from QPR in the summer of 2019 – put the Lions in front before Kieffer Moore equalised for the Bluebirds.

Smith met his former boss after the contest when the irony of the player he recruited scoring against his side was not lost on Harris.

“Very briefly after. I just gave him a hug and he laughed at me,” Smith said. “He’s a manager and a person I’m very fond of, I’ve a lot of time and respect for him.

“Ultimately I’m very grateful to him for bringing me to Millwall.”

Smith’s headed goal from Shaun Williams’ cross was his first in the league this season.

“I was just delighted to see it hit the net,” Smith admitted. “It’s been a bit of a frustrating start for me in the league personally.

“So to get going in that respect was pleasing, it was just a shame that it didn’t prove to be the winning goal. But it’s another point on the board and hopefully a step in the right direction.”

