Millwall loan watch: Striker marks 21st birthday with fourth goal in his last three games

ISAAC Olaofe netted the opener as Sutton United drew 3-3 at Wealdstone in the National League on Saturday.

On the day of his 21st birthday, Olaofe bagged his fourth goal in his last three games to put the visitors in front.

But Wealdstone came back and led 3-2 until the fifth minute of added-time when Craig Eastmond grabbed a last-gasp equaliser.

Olaofe finished from close range before the away side made it 2-0 in the 11th minute through a fortuitous Omar Bugiel ricochet.

Wealdstone pulled one back when Ross Lafayette headed home in the 47th minute and he got his second 20 minutes later.

Jacob Mendy scored two minutes from time before Eastmond came to his side’s rescue.

Olaofe’s goal came seven days after he had scored his first senior hat-trick in a 5-1 win at home to King’s Lynn.

Sutton are second in the table, five points behind Torquay with a game in hand.

In the Scottish Premiership, Danny McNamara was back in action for St Johnstone after international duty with Ireland under-21s.

McNamara played the full game at right-back and was booked as Callum Davidson’s side drew 1-1 at home to Motherwell to remain in eighth place in the table.

