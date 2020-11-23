Shaun Williams discusses surprise Millwall coaching opportunity – and ‘unfiltered’ Gary Rowett

SHAUN Williams admitted being a player-coach has been an “eye-opener” – and revealed manager Gary Rowett doesn’t play his cards close to his chest just because the experienced midfielder is in some staff meetings.

Williams, 34, joined the coaching staff in the summer and has taken some training sessions at Calmont Road.

Ireland international Williams also revealed the offer from Rowett came as a surprise.

“I’m really enjoying it,” Williams said. “It’s obviously an eye-opener. I didn’t realise the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes.

“Because normally we just turn up, everything’s laid out for us, we go out and train, come back in and go home.

“And they’re there well before we get there and they’re there for a long time after we leave as well.

“It’s been really enjoyable and I’ve learned quite a lot so far.

“I thought [Rowett] would be quite filtered with me around, but he’s not. It kind of shows that he has that kind of trust in me that I can be there for certain meetings.

“[Rowett] phoned me, I think it was the last week or two of last season and asked if I would be interested in it.

“He left it with me through the couple of weeks we had off. And then a week before we came back in he rang me again to see if I would still be interested in it, and I think at the point of my career I’m in now I don’t think it was an opportunity I could turn down.

“It wasn’t like I’d pushed to get the opportunity. It was handed to me, in a way.”

Williams admitted it was a compliment Rowett saw him as someone who could join the coaching staff: “It is, yeah. And he’d only been here that season, so nine to 10 months, and I must have earned his respect in that sense.

“It’s been really good.”

Williams and club skipper Alex Pearce had to lead the squad for games against Preston and Huddersfield after Rowett and his coaching staff went into self-isolation due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Williams enjoyed the experience of overseeing those games.

He said: “It was brilliant. I think we were more kind of motivators than decision-makers but it was good to be involved in a match-day where you don’t have your boots on.

“The two of us really enjoyed it. We had the success in Preston when everyone was really on a high.

“Then we got thumped against Huddersfield so it brought us back to reality. It was a good learning curve and the both of us really enjoyed it.”

Williams made his third league start of the season in the league as the Lions drew 1-1 with Cardiff on Saturday.

Williams assisted Matt Smith for Millwall’s goal.

Williams said: “We feel a bit unlucky we didn’t win the game through the two chances we missed. It’s probably two points dropped.

“We felt comfortable with the lead and if Thommo [Ben Thompson] scores his header it probably would have been game over. But they’re the fine margins you’ve got to take.

“Second half it opened up a little bit, they changed shape, we changed shape and we had to battle our way until the end.

“We’re learning every week and it’s those fine margins you need to take because sometimes you only get one chance. It could be the defining moment.

“I thought I did all right. I tried to keep myself in as good enough shape during training so if I’m called upon I don’t want to look out of place.

“So it’s up to you [media] to decide whether I did well or not!”

