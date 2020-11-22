Millwall winger’s return could boost Lions against Reading – and provide midfield option

MILLWALL could have Shane Ferguson back from injury for Wednesday’s game against Reading at The Den.

Ferguson was injured on international duty with Northern Ireland last weekend and his return would boost an injury-hit squad.

The Lions could be without Mahlon Romeo, Connor Mahoney and Mason Bennett against the Royals, with Billy Mitchell set to be side-lined until next year with a hamstring injury.

Tyler Burey is currently on his way back from injury, and with nine substitutes now on the bench for EFL games could be another attacking option for Gary Rowett.

Millwall are depleted in midfield, with Ryan Leonard filling in for Romeo in the 1-1 draw against Cardiff on Saturday.

Ferguson has played in central midfield this season, in the 0-0 draw at Norwich City.

“He hurt his back on international duty, I don’t think he’ll be far away for Wednesday,” Rowett said. “Genuinely, I think every fit player got on the bench today.

“So it wasn’t a case of loading it up with the likes of Hayden Muller and James Brown, we knew we might as well put them on the bench rather than have seven players.

“I’m not the sort of manager that wants to put six on the bench and say, ‘aw, I haven’t got the options or I haven’t got enough players’.

“We’ve got young players so we put them on there. You kind of know which players you’re going to bring on. We’ve got three strikers on the bench. We had Jiri [Skalak] who can play wide.

“What we haven’t got at the moment, really, is an extra player in midfield who can come on and help the lads in there. Lenny is having to play as a right-back.

“We knew that, we know we’ve got one of the smallest squads in the division. We know that we can’t afford injuries, that’s going to play a big factor.

“Unfortunately we’ve had a bad week in terms of some of those things. I’m probably more disappointed as it’s at the end of an international break rather than at the end of five or six games in a block when you expect players to be fatigued.”

