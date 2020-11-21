Behind Enemy Lines: Cardiff City

MILLWALL are back at The Den after the two-week International break and face into a busy schedule, starting with Neil Harris’ Cardiff City today.

This will be the first time Harris has been back at The Den since he left his post as manager just over a year ago.

‘Chopper’ recently celebrated a year in charge of the Bluebirds whom he led to the play-offs last season, losing to eventual winners Fulham.

Alex Grace spoke to Ben Price this week.

Why do you support Cardiff?

My uncle is the person that got me into the Bluebirds, it is what we connected about since I was young

What season did you first start following them?

My first game was a 0-0 draw with Rochdale on a Friday night in 2000. I was nine years old but I really got into going to games regularly in the 2003-04 season.

I grew up in mid-Wales and getting to Cardiff without your parents taking you was tough until I got old enough to go on my own.

What is the most memorable Cardiff game you’ve seen?

It’s hard to pick one, but just for the atmosphere in recent years it has to be the 3-2 win against Manchester City in the Premier League.

A fifth-placed finish last season saw Cardiff reach the play-offs – do you think that can be done again this season?

We have had a disappointing start but I think we are still more than capable of challenging for the play-offs.

Former Millwall manager Neil Harris is the man in charge – is the right man?

Oh 100 per cent. He wasn’t the fans’ first choice when he came in but you can’t deny the job he’s done has been very good.

It can always be better but he is doing a good job and I am enjoying him being in charge.

After replacing Neil Warnock he had to work hard to earn the fans’ respect, but he has done that since the 6-1 New Year’s Day defeat against QPR.

He has worked hard on changing the style of play from a more direct side under Warnock, we are now keeping the ball better and playing it on the floor more. It is still a bit of a work in progress but the signs are looking good.

The board like him and you can see a clear vision in what he wants to do with the club. It would be a shame for him not to take it all the way.

What are your aspirations for the season?

The same as 20 of the 24 clubs in this league – we want to get promoted.

Gary Rowett was appointed Millwall boss last October – what do you make of the job he has done so far?

I think he’s done a great job. Rowett seems to thrive with the underdog and after a few disappointing spells he finally seems to have found a home and a club that suits him.

You won’t be too far off the play-offs if you don’t make it this year.

It’s been a mixed start for Cardiff so far – why do you think that is?

Adapting to the new style under Harris is a factor, but also the hangover from the disappointment of missing out during last season’s play-offs.

We aren’t too far off getting it right and going on a run, a few things just need to fall our way.

We are making silly little mistakes that we didn’t last season, if we can cut those out we will win far more than we will lose.

We have only had one really bad performance so far this season but we have also only had one where we played well for 90 mins, and that was against Barnsley.

Are you happy with Cardiff’s summer business?

Yeah I am, it started a bit slowly after we signed Kieffer Moore, but signing a player like Harry Wilson on loan from Liverpool shows the intent with the club and where they want us to be.

If you could add two Millwall players to the Cardiff side, who would they be and why?

Jed Wallace and Tom Bradshaw are two names that stand out for obvious reasons, but I also saw two former City players that I am very happy are no longer with the club.

Ken Zohore was a player that frustrated fans beyond belief, on his day he was a Premier League-quality striker but he just can’t sustain that performance for long enough.

It is safe to say Scott Malone didn’t have the best time at the Cardiff City Stadium and never really connected with the fan base. For me he is possibly my least favourite player we have had in the last 10 or so years.

Who are Cardiff’s danger men?

Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore are the obvious answers but I think Joe Ralls is the most underrated player in the league. When he gets going he makes us very hard to stop going forward and difficult to beat at the back.

Obviously due to Covid-19 fans are unable to attend games at present – will you following from home?

I will be but it is just isn’t the same. I can’t wait to get back into the stadium and get the buzz back that only football gives you.

What’s your predicted Cardiff starting XI and formation?

We normally play a 4-2-3-1. I think the team will be:

Smithies; Bacuna, Morrison, Nelson, Bennett; Pack, Ralls; Ojo, Wilson, Hoillett; Moore.

Finally, a score prediction?

We have been better away from home than at the CCS so far this year, so I fancy us to win but it’ll be close – 2-1 Cardiff.

Graphic: @ShedCreative