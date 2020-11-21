Millwall boss not too critical of Portsmouth target – but hopes for January reinforcements

GARY Rowett didn’t want to be too critical of Ben Thompson after the midfielder’s missed chance against Cardiff on Saturday.

Thompson – playing off scorer Matt Smith in a number 10 role – missed to opportunity to put the Lions 2-0 up against Neil Harris’ side.

The visitors then hit back to level through Kieffer Moore.

It was only Thompson’s third league start of the season.

“It’s not necessarily a criticism of Thommo, missing a chance. He’s had another one when he’s turned and whipped it just wide,” Rowett said.

“I think that’s his position as a 10. We’ve been playing 5-2-3 but we’ve not managed to win enough games at home, we’ve drawn a lot.

“We just thought we’d take the opportunity today to flip to 4-2-3-1, to give us another body further forward. I think he was bright, Thommo, he hasn’t played much so after 65, 70 minutes we knew he’d have to come off.

“But there were some good moments. You know he’ll give you everything. We’re a really honest team, we’re a team that competes every game.

“What’s going to define where we can finish is whether we can find those little bits of quality that turn those hard-working performances into winning performances.

“It’s quite interesting because if you look at the last two games, for example, we drew away at Sheffield Wednesday and then drawing at home to Cardiff you can feel the disappointment in the dressing room afterwards.

“That’s because we’ve tried to raise the bar. We finished eighth last season and weren’t too far outside the top six.

“We played another team today that finished in the top six last season and have got lots of Premier League options in terms of their forward players. And we had chances to win the game.

“That’s the disappointment they’re showing. I don’t think they’re necessarily disappointed at where we are in the league. The players know we’re not far away, and we’ve just got to try to keep working hard to make those last little moments count that can take us there.

“We’d rather be aspirational than say we’re quite happy with where we are, start looking down to see how many points we are from the bottom areas. We’re not doing that.

“We want to hang on to where we are, hopefully get some more attacking options back and get through to January when we might have the opportunity to get some reinforcements in.”

