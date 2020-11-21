Former Millwall manager Neil Harris felt his Cardiff did enough to win on his return to The Den

FORMER Millwall manager Neil Harris felt his Cardiff side “did enough to win the game” as he returned to The Den 13 months after leaving the Lions.

Harris signing Matt Smith gave Gary Rowett’s side the lead in the first half before Kieffer Moore levelled with 11 minutes left.

Cardiff have won just three of their 12 league games this season and are 15th in the table, four points behind ninth-place Millwall.

“It’s another game without a win and we want to win games of football,” Harris said.

“I don’t just look at today, I look at breaking down four games and what is coming this week. I just said to the boys that becomes a really good point if we follow it up with a really good performance and more importantly three points on Wednesday at Coventry.

“We moved the ball well, created some chances in the second half, but we gave ourselves a mountain to climb with a poor goal.

“In the Championship you have to deny people opportunities and if that game is 0-0 at 60 minutes or 70 minutes I think we go on and win that.

“We have to start winning games of football, that goes without me having to say that.

“We have done research over the last few weeks, based on expected goals and chances created, conceded, every stat going we are in the top six – apart from the points total.

“Ultimately, that’s what matters. I’m not one to hide behind stats.

“I can see a lot of good in what we do, but is that winning mentality really there? I’ve seen it on the training pitch the last 10 days, a massive shift in winning mentality. That has to translate to a Saturday afternoon.

“Did I see it this afternoon? I did in the second half. But it’s fine looking like a good team on paper, but we need to win games of football.

“We were disappointed to be behind in a game that had nothing in it first half.

“Then second half we didn’t get going for 15 minutes until we made the sub and changed to a 4-2-3-1. Then we looked really threatening and I thought did enough to win the game.

“Millwall had a couple of good chances on the counter, but [Bart] Bialkowski’s made a couple of really good saves to deny us.

“We threw to the caution to the wind. We passed the ball really well at times – got between the lines.

“Millwall sat back a little bit and you have to break that bank down. We did really well to get in some dangerous areas.”

