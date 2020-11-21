On-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott only positive as Millwall’s injury problems mount

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett was pleased to see Troy Parrott making his Championship debut – after a few days that saw the Lions’ injury problems mount.

Billy Mitchell – who had just recovered from a hamstring injury – broke down with the same problem in an under-23 game against Crewe on Tuesday.

Mahlon Romeo and Connor Mahoney missed the 1-1 draw against Cardiff on Saturday, while Mason Bennett went off after 57 minutes.

Parrot came on for goal-scorer Matt Smith with 14 minutes left.

Rowett was asked about Romeo, Mahoney and Bennett after the game.

“You can add those to Billy Mitchell because he pulled his hamstring again in the game the other day, it looks like he’s out for a decent period,” Rowett said.

“Mahlon got trod on the foot and was ruled out for today’s game.

“Connor Mahoney pulled his quad yesterday taking a corner, really innocuous but he went down as if it was pretty serious. He would have started today.

“Then Mason coming off just leaves you another attacking player short.

“It was good to get Troy out there, I thought that was a positive even just to get out there for 20 minutes regardless of how he did or what he did. It was important just to get him a little feel for the Championship.

“You can see the intelligence in the way he moves and the runs he makes. But it might take him a little bit of time to really affect games for us.

“Some of the other players are going to have to step up and give us that quality because that’s what we’re lacking at the moment.”

Image: Millwall FC