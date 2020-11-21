Millwall’s Gary Rowett reacts to draw with Neil Harris’ Cardiff – and Lions missing glorious chances

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett felt his side had the chance to “kill the game off” against Cardiff at The Den on Saturday before Neil Harris’ side equalised.

Matt Smith gave Millwall a 35th-minute lead before former Lions target Kieffer Moore made it 1-1 with 11 minutes left.

Ben Thompson missed the opportunity to put the Lions 2-0 up before Moore’s goal. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson also flufed an excellent chance late on.

“It was always going to be a difficult game, it was two physical sides and it was hard for either team to get a grip of the game and create open chances,” Rowett said.

“It wasn’t as good a performance as I’d have liked but we worked incredibly hard. Just before their goal we had an opportunity with Thommo. It’s a chance we should take, it’s a really easy chance. To go 2-0 up at that point would have killed the game off.

“Cardiff then put us under pressure but we actually looked at our most comfortable just before the goal. We looked like we’d see the game out.

“Then we make a poor mistake. Scotty [Malone] tries to play a cross-field pass, I don’t think he has a shout and it then opens the game up. We’re still two-v-one defensively against Moore and we should deal with it. Coops [Jake Cooper] needs to react a little bit quicker. It gets a deflection and sends Bart [Bialkowski] slightly the wrong way.

“That gave Cardiff a lift for five minutes, they had us on the rack and looked more likely to score the next one. We had to make a couple of good blocks or saves.

“Once again we have another glorious chance to win the game. It probably sums up where we are. We’re competing in every game but can’t seem to find that little bit of quality that the teams in the league above us have all got.

“I watched the Bournemouth-Reading game earlier, there were 11 chances on goal and all 11 hit the target. I think that shows the qualities of some of the individuals at those clubs.

“We just need to find that, but getting injuries to your attacking players doesn’t help us. We’ve had some bad news in the last two or three days on some players.”

