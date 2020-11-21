REPORT: Millwall 1-1 Cardiff City

By Lucas Ball at The Den

MILLWALL played out a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Neil Harris’ first return to The Den as manager of an opposing team.

An extremely poor first half was countered by an extremely entertaining second, with Matt Smith’s goal giving the Lions the lead at the break.

Kieffer Moore equalised in the second half, with both sides having chances to win the game in a gripping final 10 minutes.

Match action

The first effort on target came after just two minutes when a long-range shot from Ryan Woods was comfortably saved by Alex Smithies.

Robert Glatzel fired over from just inside the area between that opportunity and Millwall’s next promising moment when a Murray Wallace header was flicked away by Curtis Nelson to take it away from Smith in the 32nd minute.

Cardiff started to push bodies forward in the 10 minutes before the break and looked to have played Harry Wilson in behind before a crucial Ryan Leonard intervention, from which Millwall broke away to score the opening goal.

Woods’ switch found Wallace in space before the Scot picked out Shaun Williams, whose cross was met by Smith to beat Smithies – with the goalkeeper caught in no man’s land.

Bart Bialkowski was first forced into action just before the break saving from Glatzel, with Millwall creating one more opportunity in the first period when Jed Wallace played a delicate ball across that bounced just out of the reach of wide-man Mason Bennett, allowing Cardiff to reset defensively.

The second half began in contrasting style to the first with the game much more open. First, Smith got a crucial touch to deny Cardiff a chance from Junior Hoilett’s 48th-minute cross before Ben Thompson missed a gilt-edged chance for 2-0 less than a minute later from a Wallace delivery.

Sean Morrison then made a crucial challenge to stop Bennett going through on goal, before former Lions target Moore sent a tame effort narrowly wide six minutes into the second period.

Thompson came close once more just after the hour mark from a much more difficult chance, with his curling effort going narrowly wide from outside the box.

Cardiff equalised with 11 minutes left after Scott Malone carelessly gave possession away, before one long ball through the middle from Josh Murphy split the Millwall defence and released Moore, who slotted past Bialkowski.

The visitors should have gone ahead with six minutes to play when Murphy’s pace beat the offside trap before his cross found Moore, with the Wales striker forcing a superb save from Bialkowski close range.

Two minutes later, Moore was again causing problems as his header saw Bialkowski make another strong save diving away to his left.

The resulting corner gave Millwall a counter-attacking opportunity which released substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, but he missed the Lions’ second gilt-edged chance of the match with just minutes left on the clock.

It took a crucial block from Shaun Hutchinson to deny Morrison’s stinging 88th-minute effort before Millwall penalty appeals were waved away when Joe Bennett appeared to handball in the area late on.

Murray Wallace had to head an injury-time effort off the line to ensure Millwall came away with a share of the spoils.

A mediocre Den return for Neil Harris

The Cardiff manager enjoyed so much success in south-east London as both a player and manager but made clear this week that the Millwall chapter was firmly closed for him ahead of returning to The Den for the first time since resigning 13 months ago.

Seven of the Lions’ starting XI were signed by the former striker, though that wouldn’t have pleased him given the below-par performance of his side.

Cardiff were disappointing and this tepid attacking display will only add more pressure to that building on Harris, particularly with the creative talent at his disposal in the likes of Wilson, Hoilett and Murphy.

Despite their late equaliser, there is a lack of attacking cohesion and the Bluebirds appear reliant on moments of individual brilliance.

Ben Thompson may be running out of opportunities

The midfielder was linked with a loan move back to Portsmouth in the transfer window and despite starting two of the last three matches, he may be looking at similar moves in January if his performances don’t improve.

In his typically battling style, Thompson is prepared to do the dirty work but isn’t offering enough in terms of attacking output and impact going forward for Millwall – missing a sitter early in the second half which could have taken the game away from the visitors.

Rowett would want to sign a replacement if he were to loan Thompson out, which could hinder any move away from SE16 – and even if a replacement comes in, it may still depend on the fitness of Billy Mitchell, who is expected to be out until at least mid-January.

Fans and everyone associated with Millwall want it to work out for the boyhood Lions supporter at The Den, but he has struggled since last season’s long-term injury and is reaching a stage in his career where he has to play games.

He showed more glimpses in the second half, getting on the ball in good areas and firing off a few shots. It’s clear there is talent there, but confidence is low and he needs a run of games.

Glimpses might not be enough with the limited game-time he has seen so far this season.

Troy Parrott gets his first league minutes

The Irish striker made his long-awaited first league appearance for Millwall, coming on as a substitute and he showed he has real potential, but isn’t yet match fit.

His decision-making was a level above that of Millwall’s other attacking players and his link-up play is clearly excellent.

There was no chance for the on-loan Tottenham man to show his finishing credentials, though those chances will clearly come with his intelligence and know-how of taking up good positions.

Parrott may be the missing link that Millwall require in attack given their goal-scoring struggles and he will be looking to build up his fitness in the coming weeks to ensure he can make more of an impact and get goals under his belt.

Team News

Rowett made two changes from the 0-0 draw at Hillsborough two weeks ago, with Thompson and Williams replacing Malone and Mahlon Romeo.

4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; Woods, Williams; J. Wallace, Thompson (Bodvarsson, 75), Bennett (Malone, 57); Smith (Parrott, 75).

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Brown, Skalak, Bradshaw

Booked: Woods, Williams, Bodvarsson

Image: Millwall FC