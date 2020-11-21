TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Cardiff City – Tottenham’s Troy Parrott on bench but defender absent

MILLWALL host Cardiff City at The Den in the first game after the second international break.

The Lions are seeking a first win in four league games, as they face former boss Neil Harris’ side.

Team news

Mahlon Romeo is not in the match-day squad, as Troy Parrott makes the bench and could make his first league start for Millwall.

There are two changes from the 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday: Shaun Williams comes in for Romeo; and Ben Thompson starts in place of Scott Malone.

Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Woods, Williams; J Wallace, Thompson, Bennett; Smith.

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Brown, Bradshaw, Malone, Bodvarsson, Skalak, Parrott.

Here is the Cardiff side: