TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Cardiff City – Tottenham’s Troy Parrott on bench but defender absent
MILLWALL host Cardiff City at The Den in the first game after the second international break.
The Lions are seeking a first win in four league games, as they face former boss Neil Harris’ side.
Team news
Mahlon Romeo is not in the match-day squad, as Troy Parrott makes the bench and could make his first league start for Millwall.
There are two changes from the 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday: Shaun Williams comes in for Romeo; and Ben Thompson starts in place of Scott Malone.
Millwall: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Woods, Williams; J Wallace, Thompson, Bennett; Smith.
Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Brown, Bradshaw, Malone, Bodvarsson, Skalak, Parrott.
Here is the Cardiff side:
🔢
Robert Glatzel starts alongside Kieffer Moore in attack!
🎟 Match Pass ➡️https://t.co/ojaZz5g0A7@888sport | #CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/lRg52IpX1U
— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) November 21, 2020