Millwall boss protecting unbeaten record against Neil Harris – and outlines predecessor’s strengths

GARY Rowett is unbeaten in four games against Neil Harris– but knows how tough it is to play against a team managed by his predecessor.

Rowett was over Derby when they beat the Lions 3-0 and drew 0-0 with them in 2017-18, Millwall’s first season back in the Championship after Harris had led them to promotion from League One.

Rowett was in charge of Stoke when they defeated Harris’ Millwall 1-0 the following season.

And last December Jed Wallace scored an equaliser to preserve Rowett’s unbeaten record against Harris, a month after the ex-Millwall boss had taken over at Cardiff.

Harris returns to The Den for the first time as a manager this Saturday,

Rowett always expected a stiff test when he set up his previous teams to face a Harris side.

“The challenges were you knew they would be very well organised, you knew that they would be very well structured, that the team would have a lot of drive and desire,” Rowett said. “The things that most managers want their teams to be.

“Neil has done a really good job over a number of years. He’s a really good guy. I’d expect a very, very tough game.

“It’s always a bit strange when you go back to a club you’ve been at a long time and that holds you in high regard.

“I’m sure Neil is experienced enough not to think any differently just because it’s Millwall.

“I think the fact our fans are not there – yes, it’s Millwall’s ground and you’re coming back to the stadium – it’s not going to be quite the same as coming back to a full house.

“But we know we’re in for a tough game. Neil’s teams are always going to be very strong, so we have to be at our best.”

Image: Millwall FC