Millwall’s Jed Wallace wants to again ‘haunt’ Neil Harris – who signed him three times for the Lions

JED Wallace is hoping he can “haunt” his ex-boss Neil Harris once again this Saturday.

Harris signed Wallace three times – twice on loan before a permanent deal from Wolves in the summer of 2017.

Wallace was in the side that defeated Bradford 1-0 in the 2017 League One play-off final, before an eighth-place finish the following season and some brilliant displays from the attacker prompted a multi-million pound bid from Middlesbrough that the Lions turned down.

Harris left Millwall in October last year before taking over the following month at Cardiff, whom the Lions host at The Den this weekend.

Wallace scored Millwall’s goal of the season in 2019-20 when he fired a superb free-kick into the top corner to salvage a 1-1 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium last December.

Wallace will be hoping he can add to his four goals so far this season when he faces his former manager.

“I’m look forward to it,” Wallace said. “I think a lot of managers fear their former players coming back to haunt them, and he might have felt like that last year.

“They’ve got a strong squad there. They’ve had a bit of a slow start, but I certainly expect them to be towards the top half of the table.

“It’s a difficult league but it’s one I certainly feel we can do something in. If we keep all of our important players fit there’s no reason why we can’t be towards the top half ourselves.”

