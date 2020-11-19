Further boost for Millwall as Troy Parrott earns second cap – but can’t help Ireland end drought

TROY Parrott got more competitive match action ahead of a potential Championship debut this Saturday as he came on as a late substitute in Ireland’s 0-0 Nations League draw against Bulgaria in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Parrott replaced Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis in the 85th minute but couldn’t help Ireland end their goal drought, which has now stretched to seven games – 11 hours of football.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett this week praised Ireland for their handling of Parrott, who is hoping to make his Lions league debut against Neil Harris’ Cardiff this weekend, as he builds up match sharpness.

Ireland managed to avoid relegation from Group B of the competition, after finishing third behind Wales – who are promoted to the top tier – and Finland.

Meanwhile, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson played 73 minutes in Iceland’s 4-0 defeat to England at Wembley in a dead-rubber Group A2 game.

Shane Ferguson missed Northern Ireland’s Group B1 1-1 draw against Romania in Belfast. He was set to have a scan on a back problem he picked up against Austria last Sunday.

Image: Millwall FC