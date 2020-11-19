Millwall boss talks about January transfer market – and what potential action depends on

GARY Rowett hasn’t yet decided which areas of the team he will seek to strengthen in January – but Millwall could again look to add a forward depending on “who’s fit and firing”.

Between them, strikers Tom Bradshaw, Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have scored just one league goal this season.

Kenneth Zohore scored on his only league start, at Preston, while injury has prevented Troy Parrott from so far making his Championship debut.

Zohore’s loan deal from West Brom runs until January 16, but Millwall would seek to extend it if he makes a successful return from injury in December.

If Parrott hits the ground running and stays fit then that would ease the pressure on having to recruit another attacker in January.

In any case, Rowett has reiterated that he doesn’t foresee a busy month of incomings, as the club still don’t have any match-day revenue.

Rowett also hopes Billy Mitchell, Hayden Muller and Tyler Burey will add competition for first-team places.

“It depends on who’s fit and who’s firing,” Rowett responded when asked about January targets. “Kenneth’s only here until January at the moment. That’s something we have in the back of our minds.

“I don’t think January is going to be a huge window for anyone. Not having any fans since March, I think it’s a big ask to go in two windows and buy lots of players.

“Hence why we haven’t spent money. It won’t necessarily be a busy window but when it opens up there will be the opportunity for us to go and look at where we need to strengthen and where we think we need more depth.

“That will come down to form, that will come down to injuries, that will come down to the development of some of the younger players – multiple factors.

“So it’s a difficult one to answer definitively right now.”

Parrott played the second half of Ireland under-21s’ 2-1 European Championships qualifying defeat to Iceland last Sunday – his first competitive action since September. He was called into the senior squad by manager Stephen Kenny earlier this week, with Ireland facing Bulgaria on Wednesday evening.

Parrott could be in contention to face Neil Harris’ Cardiff this Saturday.

“If he gets through it okay, yes,” Rowett said. “There’s always room for someone who can pinch a goal and he’s a goal-scorer. All you then think about is where the risk comes in. I think the risk comes in if you start him and play him for 75 minutes like we did with Ken.

“But if Troy gets through this period he’ll be desperate to be involved. He could have been involved in the last two or three weeks but we purposely held him back just to be safe.”

