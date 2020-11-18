Ireland praised over handling of Millwall’s Troy Parrott – ahead of Dublin clash against Bulgaria

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has his fingers crossed that Troy Parrott comes back fit and available for the Lions’ Championship clash against Cardiff at The Den on Saturday.

Parrott, 18, is in the Ireland squad for their Nations League game against Bulgaria in Dublin on Wednesday night.

The forward is unlikely to play more than 45 minutes, based on discussions between Millwall’s medical staff and Ireland after he had seen just half a game of club action this season.

Parrott came on at the break for Ireland under-21s at the weekend for his first competitive minutes since September.

Rowett said: “We’re hoping we get him back in one piece is the main thing. But if he gets some minutes then it’s also a good bonus for us.

“He played 51 minutes including stoppage-time [for Ireland under-21s], he got through it fine. Obviously he’s not going to be as match fit or as sharp as you’d like, but he showed some nice touches.

“With Troy you know the quality he has and now it’s just about getting him minutes on the pitch safely and building that up to a point where he can affect games and do himself justice. That’s where we’re at.

“I hope he gets some more minutes for the national team, and it shows how highly regarded he is that he gets 45 minutes for the 21s and goes straight into the senior squad.

“I have to say I think Ireland have dealt with it really, really well. They’ve been conscious of not overplaying him. There has been good feedback between us.”

Image: Millwall FC