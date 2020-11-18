Millwall boss gives his view on internationals – after Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp slammed schedule

GARY Rowett has mixed feelings about international breaks – with Shane Ferguson a potential injury doubt ahead of the game against Cardiff on Saturday.

Ferguson went off in the first half of Northern Ireland’s 2-1 Nations League defeat against Austria last Sunday.

The North play Romania this evening, with relegation to the third tier of the competition their likely fate.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has called the Nations League “the most senseless competition in the world of football”.

Several games this week are little more than glorified friendlies, with little of real significance on the line.

Klopp had already lost Virgil van Dijk for the season to injury, before Joe Gomez limped off in England training with a knee problem, which was followed by Jordan Henderson’s withdrawal in their Nations League game against Belgium.

Last month, Klopp said: “We need to have the time to rest. I know people don’t want to hear it and they go back to all the other things they say about professional football players.

“But it’s like Formula One. Everyone can drive a car but it is difficult to drive at 300mph in a pretty close area and then you hope that your brakes work.

“That is pretty much what professional football is – all on [the] highest speed, with highest intensity. And, for that, you have to have the best brakes available.”

Rowett can see the benefit of international friendlies, particularly as it gives players who haven’t featured much for their clubs the chance of match action.

Rowett is hoping Troy Parrott and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson return from duty with Ireland and Iceland fit to face Cardiff, with Ferguson having a scan this week on a back problem.

“There are usually three international breaks before Christmas, but we’ve had two international breaks because the season has started later,” Rowett said. “All of a sudden now they’ve got to play three games in the time they’d usually play two games.

“It’s so difficult. For an international team you’ve got to try and get yourself ready and you don’t have a lot of time to work with players.

“From a club perspective that’s six extra games, potentially, for one of our players when you’ve got so many games already.

“I suppose in Fergie and Jon Dadi’s cases they haven’t played every game for us, so sometimes for players like that getting additional game-time is not a bad thing.

“But if you’re a Premier League team, and your players are going away for three games, you’ve got such a hectic schedule already, and the first time you really see them is the Friday morning. That’s quite tough for the player because he hasn’t had the preparation time.

“And for the club because that player is potentially coming off the back of three games. You’ve then got to think about fatigue.

“It’s a difficult one all round. It would be easy for me to sit here and say there shouldn’t be any international games. But I could also say why can’t we finish the season three weeks later or why can’t we put some midweek games into after Christmas rather than them all being before Christmas.

“It’s just the way that it works this year and we’ve all got to get on with it.”

