Gary Rowett explains Billy Mitchell’s half-time substitution in Millwall’s defeat against Wigan

GARY Rowett said Billy Mitchell was taken off at half-time in Millwall under-23s’ Professional Development League game against Wigan at Calmont Road on Tuesday as a “precaution”.

Senior goalkeeper Frank Fielding also played for Kevin Nugent’s side as they lost 2-0, with the Latics scoring through James Carragher and Charlie Jolley in either half.

Mitchell is hoping to be in contention for his first senior appearance of the season against Cardiff this Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Rowett watched the game at the Lions’ training base.

“Billy’s just played for the under-23s and felt a bit tight, so we just brought him off as a precaution at half-time,” Rowett explained. “So we’ll see how he reacts.

“He’s done a lot of training recently in a desperate attempt to get back up to speed.

“He was certainly flying in the first half and has played some minutes now.

“When we feel he’s ready Billy will certainly come back into contention.”

Millwall: Fielding; J Brown (A Mitchell, 46), Moss, Muller, Strachan, Topalloj (O’Brien, 85); B. Mitchell (Boateng, 46), Duncan; Skeffington, Alexander, Davis.

Sub not used: Gillmore.