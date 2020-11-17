Millwall winger to have scan on back to determine extent of injury ahead of Cardiff clash

SHANE Ferguson is set to have a scan in Northern Ireland on a back problem that forced him off against Austria on Sunday.

Ferguson was replaced by Jamal Lewis in the 36th minute. Ian Baraclough’s side face Romania in Belfast in the Nations League on Wednesday.

Ferguson was due to report back for club duty on Friday ahead of Millwall’s clash against Cardiff at The Den.

“He’s going to get scanned by Ireland and then we’ll get the information back,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett.

“He’s not coming straight back here, they have another game and they’ll scan it and see how he reacts over the next 24 hours.

“That’s the plan as we stand at the minute.”

Ferguson, and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson with Iceland, missed out on next summer’s European Championships after their teams suffered late heartbreak in their qualifying play-offs.

Rowett added: “I’m sure as an international footballer you desperately want to play in the big tournaments and be part of them.

“I’m sure their results will be incredibly disappointing for them individually and for their federations.

“But that’s the way football is sometimes.”

