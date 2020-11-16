Millwall’s on-loan Tottenham forward Troy Parrott promoted to Ireland senior squad

TROY Parrott has been promoted to the Ireland senior squad for their final Nations League game against Bulgaria in Dublin on Wednesday.

Parrott played 45 minutes for Ireland under-21s in their 2-1 European Championships qualifying defeat against Iceland on Sunday.

Forward Parrott is unlikely to play more than 45 minutes for Stephen Kenny’s side, in a game which will decide who is relegated to the third tier. Ireland haven’t scored in seven games.

Parrott is aiming to be in contention for his league debut for Millwall against Cardiff on Saturday.