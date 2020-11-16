Millwall could have injury doubt against Cardiff City after international limps off in Austria

SHANE Ferguson went off with a back injury in Northern Ireland’s 2-1 Nations League defeat in Austria on Sunday evening.

Substitute Josh Magennis put the visitors ahead in the 75th minute, but late goals from Louis Schaub and Adrian Grbic gave the hosts the three points in Group B1.

Ferguson started at left wing-back in a 3-5-2 formation for Ian Baraclough’s side, but lasted just 36 minutes as he was replaced by Jamal Lewis.

Northern Ireland face Romania on Wednesday but even a win could see them relegated to the third tier.

Meanwhile, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson played for 71 minutes as Iceland conceded a goal in the 92nd minute for the second game in a row.

They lost 2-1 in Denmark in Group A2, their fifth defeat in five Nations League games.

Iceland played England away on Wednesday.

