Millwall forward Troy Parrott’s first appearance since September boosts chances of league debut against Neil Harris’ Cardiff

TROY Parrott made his first competitive appearance since September 23 in Ireland under-21s’ 2-1 European Championships qualifying defeat at home to Iceland on Sunday.

Parrott came on at half-time for Jim Crawford’s side who equalised after being behind at the break but lost to a 93rd-minute goal.

Lions defender Danny McNamara, who is on loan at St Johnstone, was on the bench for Ireland.

The hosts needed to beat Iceland and Luxembourg next Wednesday to guarantee their place at next year’s finals.

Ireland are now two points behind Iceland, whose game against Armenia has been cancelled due to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. That will either mean a walkover for Iceland, or a rescheduled fixture which they would be strong favourites to win, denying Ireland their place in the finals.

Parrott could feature against Luxembourg, boosting his chances of a league debut for Millwall at home to Cardiff next Saturday.

Image: Millwall FC