Late heartbreak for Millwall players as Northern Ireland and Iceland miss out on Euro 2020

THERE was agony for Shane Ferguson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson as they saw their dreams of appearing in next year’s rescheduled European Championships dashed after late drama in Belfast and Budapest on Thursday night.

Northern Ireland’s hopes ended after Slovakia scored in extra-time to claim a 2-1 win at Windsor Park.

The hosts had equalised with three minutes of normal time left through Milan Skriniar’s own goal, which cancelled out Juraj Kucka’s 17th-minute opener.

In front of a reduced crowd of 1,060, Northern Ireland almost won the game in the 90th minute but Kyle Lafferty’s effort struck the post.

Shane Ferguson replaced Paddy McNair in the 104th minute, but Michal Duris won it for the visitors in the 110th minute to send them to next year’s finals.

Meanwhile, Iceland were two minutes from qualifying for their second consecutive Euros.

Gylfi Sigurdsson’s 11th-minute free-kick looked like it would be enough to take the side to the Championships.

But Hungary substitute Loic Nego fired into the bottom corner in the 88th minute before Dominik Szoboszlai curled home two minutes into injury-time.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson was introduced in the 73rd minute.

