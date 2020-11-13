Millwall boss won’t put added pressure on ‘one of best finishers I’ve seen’ – and explains why young players have to wait for chance

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett is excited by the prospect of Troy Parrott’s return after the international break – but won’t put too much pressure on the striker to “blast away the Championship.”

On-loan Tottenham forward Parrott has yet to make his league debut for the Lions after injuring his quad in pre-season and then damaging his ankle against Burnley in the EFL Cup.

Parrott is currently away on international duty with Ireland under-21s, who have two European Championship qualifying fixtures.

Rowett revealed Ireland intend to be careful with him and the Millwall boss hopes some match action and full-contact training will bring on his fitness as he targets involvement against Cardiff after the international break.

Millwall have a need for a creative presence up front as well as a finisher. They didn’t score in their three games before the second break of the season.

Billy Mitchell is also set to be available for senior action.

“It’s hard to put too much pressure on them, particularly Troy,” Rowett said. “He’s only a young lad at eighteen, we can’t just presume he’s going to come in and blast away the Championship at those tender years. But what he’s proved already is he’s a good footballer and I think he would give us a different type of attacking threat.

“That would be nice to see and hopefully after this international break we’ll get to see that.

“Pre-season you saw that absolute quality he has in front of goal. He’s an excellent footballer and probably one of the best finishers I’ve seen.

“You have to be able to ride through those periods [with injuries] and what you hope is, what we’d like to think is, we’re in a really good position and if we can get those players back then we can see if they can make the difference.”

Rowett has also hinted there will be more involvement for younger players as the season goes on. Defender Hayden Muller and winger Tyler Burey both impressed in pre-season after making their senior competitive debuts in the 4-1 win over Huddersfield on the last day of 2019-20.

Danny McNamara is on loan with St Johnstone in Scotland and scored his first senior professional goal to give Callum Davidson’s side a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock last Friday.

He signed a season-long deal but Millwall have the option to recall him in January.

“It’s a hard one at the start of the season, I always think, because you’re going to go with experience in key positions,” Rowett explained.

“But I think as the season goes on we’re going to see the likes of Hayden Muller coming through, Tyler Burey coming through.

“You can see the development of Danny McNamara in Scotland, we’ve got some really good young players.

“With someone like Billy leading the line it’s really bright for Millwall’s future.”

