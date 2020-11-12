Opinion: Despite goal drought Millwall make best start in four seasons – and obvious area for improvement offers hope for campaign

AS Millwall went into the second international break of the season and a much-needed rest period, it was clear to see where the work needed to be done.

Nil-nil draws at Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday are creditable enough – especially considering they shipped nine goals in their three previous games against the Canaries and haven’t won at Hillsborough since 2005 – but it was a third consecutive blank.

Not only have the goals dried up but so too have the efforts on target. The Lions had none in their last two games. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski faced 14 shots on target but couldn’t be beaten.

That’s where Millwall have few problems. They had less than 40 per cent possession against Norwich and the Owls, yet you wouldn’t say any of Bialkowski’s saves were stunning efforts.

That was mainly down to how tight a back three of Shaun Hutchinson, Murray Wallace and Jake Cooper kept things in front of their stopper. Those three look like they were manufactured in a steelworks.

Outside them wing-backs Mahlon Romeo and Scott Malone, who love to get forward, were forced to prove their defensive worth.

It’s in front of that defence where things get trickier.

Ryan Woods and Ryan Leonard have been the preferred midfield partnership this season and both are excellent at what they do. They screen so well in front of their defenders and rarely allow opponents to play through them.

Leonard is the more attacking of the two, and has scored two goals this season – 40 per cent of his total since joining in August 2018.

But neither player is an incisive forward passer, capable of splitting a defence to get a team-mate in behind. Woods’ job is to get on the ball deep and pass it on to a colleague in space. Leonard is probably more comfortable winning the ball back and making late runs off it into the box, which he did so effectively at Wycombe to score the winner.

When Millwall’s defence is forced deep and it’s difficult for Romeo and Malone to get up the pitch, it puts a lot of onus on the front three to be creative and make chances.

When even one of those players is off form, Millwall are blunted. That was the case at Carrow Road. Jed Wallace didn’t provide his usual spark, and boss Gary Rowett later confirmed he had been feeling ill before the game.

Wallace is his side’s main threat. He takes a lot on himself, from picking the ball up deep and getting his side up the pitch, to then trying to get in the box on the end of chances. He has scored four goals so far this season, a decent return after 11 league games.

Wallace has performed to such a consistently high level since he joined the club it almost feels unfair when he is criticised when he dips below it.

That’s when he needs his team-mates to step up and take on that pressure to produce. Rowett said after the last international break others would need to take their chances in a period of seven games in three weeks. But that didn’t really happen.

It’s still a source of frustration that Connor Mahoney isn’t fulfilling his potential. There have been glimpses – he scored a superb goal in the 2-0 win over Luton – but he was taken off in the 3-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield before he replaced Wallace at Sheffield Wednesday. In fairness, at Hillsborough he put a peach of a cross in for Matt Smith, one of the best headers of the ball in the league, but the striker skewed well wide of goal when he was all alone six yards out.

That’s the other issue. Between them this season, Smith, Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have scored one league goal (Bradshaw at Swansea).

Rowett knew during the summer that area was a problem. He signed Troy Parrott from Tottenham but he has played just 45 minutes this season after getting injured against Burnley. Kenneth Zohore came in, also on loan, from West Brom and looked a real threat. In just one start he scored as many goals as the other strikers at the club. Mason Bennett has not scored yet this season.

With the transfer window closed, there’s not much Rowett can do but wait and hope. Parrott is set to return after the international break and will offer the ability to link the play and he has also shown he is an excellent finisher. Millwall fans will hope that the hype surrounding the striker is justified.

Zohore is out for longer, and it’s a shame that we haven’t seen the full potential of the side with those two forwards unfortunate with injuries.

It would be a lot to expect Parrott to solve Millwall’s goal-scoring problems, but if he can stay fit he will certainly improve the side.

Despite their lack of goals, Millwall are just two points off sixth with almost a quarter of the season gone.

With lots of obvious potential for improvement, there’s plenty to be positive about.

Image: Millwall FC