Millwall manager outlines what he expects midfielder to bring to the team after injury return

GARY Rowett has outlined what Billy Mitchell can offer the side when he returns from injury.

Mitchell, 19, is set to be in contention for his first start of the season against Cardiff after the international break.

Midfielder Mitchell has shown his shooting ability at The Den when he scored a brilliant goal against Tottenham in an FA Youth Cup game two years ago.

Rowett was asked if he saw Mitchell as more of a holding midfielder like Ryan Woods, or more attacking to get up in support of the strikers.

“Billy’s in between, really,” Rowett replied. “His strengths are his energy, his determination, his engine. I think he’s a box-to-box midfielder.

“He can do a bit of both, he can put his foot in and win the ball back for you. But he can also go and play.

“I think with someone like Billy, the feeling on his career will de defined by how creative he is when he goes forward.

“He certainly does it in training, he gets forward and scores different types of goals, he gets into the box.

“He’s a really exciting player coming through.”

