‘Ireland are aware’ – Millwall boss hopes Troy Parrott comes through to face Neil Harris’ Cardiff

GARY Rowett is confident that Ireland know Troy Parrott’s current fitness levels – and hopes the forward will return ready to make his league debut after the international break.

Parrott is currently with Jim Crawford’s squad as they prepare for under-21 European Championship qualifying games against Iceland next Sunday and Luxembourg the following Wednesday.

If Parrott is selected to play and doesn’t suffer any setbacks after recovering from an ankle injury, then he should be available to face Neil Harris’ Cardiff City on Saturday week.

“The whole challenge with it is that he hasn’t trained much,” Rowett said. “He’s probably trained a week, maximum, not a full week but around three or four training sessions.

“All we were concerned with was that he goes away with Ireland and they play him as though he’s a fully fit player, but he’s not at that level yet.

“If it was us he’d be dipped into 45 minutes in a game – a bit like Billy [Mitchell] – then 60, 75, then 90 minutes [for the under-23s] before he’s deemed properly fit.

“In fairness to Ireland they’re aware of that. They’ve said they would play him 45 minutes maximum in both games, and get some good training in.

“If that happens then it wouild be good for everybody.

“But it was just making sure common sense prevailed and making sure Ireland were aware of his lack of match fitness and training fitness.”

Crawford told media in Ireland: “I don’t think there are many managers who are happy with players going away on international duty. And that’s just the nature of the beast.

“I spoke to Troy. Troy’s keen and he’s here to represent us. He [was] available for selection at Millwall [against Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday]. He’s been training well and it’s about us and the Millwall medical team coming up with some agreement with regards to what will suit the player as regards minutes.

“He hasn’t played competitively since the ankle injury, so we all understand that and we’re not going to put anybody at risk.”

