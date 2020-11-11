Billy Mitchell gets full 90 minutes under his belt and is set to boost Millwall after break

BILLY Mitchell took another major step towards a return to the first team when he played the full game as Millwall under-23s defeated Crewe 1-0 on Monday.

Dan Moss scored the only goal of the game at Calmont to give Kevin Nugent’s side three Pefessional Development League points.

Mitchell’s last senior appearance was in the last game of last season against Huddersfield. He could play for the first time in this campaign against the manager who gave him his senior debut when Millwall play Neil Harris’ Cardiff after the international break.

Nugent said: “If you’re looking at the possession count in the game, you’ve got to be looking at 80-90 per cent. We put loads of balls in the box, but probably didn’t work their goalkeeper enough. It was tough to break them down, though. They set up to park the bus and stay in the game for as long as they could.

“In the end, we broke them down and had a couple of chances after that. I’m really pleased for the boys.”

Millwall: Sandford, Moss, Topalloj (Abdulmalik 63′), Strachan, A. Mitchell, Muller, Skeffington, B. Mitchell, Alexander, O’Brien, Davis (Boateng 73′). Subs not used: Gillmore, Allen, Penney.

Image: Millwall FC