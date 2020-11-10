‘Loved it’ – Millwall winger gives his verdict playing for ‘best friends’ in unprecedented situation

JED Wallace said he “loved it” playing for his “best friends” in football – but was disappointed the side couldn’t give them the perfect send-off after their very unusual reign.

Wallace scored a penalty in the 2-0 win at Preston in Alex Pearce and Shaun Williams’ first game of two in charge of Millwall.

It was an unprecedented situation as the 31-year-old Pearce and Williams, 34, found themselves over their team-mates after manager Gary Rowett and the entire coaching staff had to go into self-isolation following four positive Covid-19 in the backroom staff.

Rowett returned for the away clash against Norwich last Tuesday, with Pearce and Williams reverting to playing roles.

Pearce and Williams are both on their way to completing their full set of coaching badges, and Wallace has spoken previously about the number of players in the Lions dressing room who are management material

“To be honest, I loved it,” Wallace said. “From a personal point of view Willo’s been one of my best friends for the last five years.

“I’ve only known Pearcey a couple of years but have got really close to him. We travel in to training together.

“So to play and score and win when my mates were in charge was brilliant.

“It was just disappointing that we didn’t put in a better performance against Huddersfield.

“But, ultimately, you could draw those games 0-0 or 1-1 and you’re happy enough. But you win one, lose one and you get more points.

“Last season we had too many draws.”

Wallace can count on two hands the players he has kept in touch with in his career.

He continued: “It’s funny in football. You see it all the time, you get on well with people but then one will leave the club and you don’t stay in touch.

“I probably speak to seven or eight [former team-mates] and I’ve probably played with a thousand players, which shows you’re not going to be best pals with everyone you meet.

“In the case of Pearcey and Willo, they’re two I’ll continue to speak to after Millwall.

“They’ll be out at my wedding, in Spain. My wife-to-be is very close to their wives. They’ve got kids close in age to ours. It just clicked, really.

“That happens. Sometimes you think you’re pals with someone and then they go up north, you go down south and you lose touch. That’s football.

“It was nice to win at Preston for them, but disappointing we didn’t follow it up against Huddersfield.”

Image: Millwall FC