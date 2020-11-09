Millwall loan watch: Lions’ international defender nets memorable first professional goal

DANNY McNamara’s first senior professional goal was a memorable one – a winner as St Johnstone defeated Kilmarnock 1-0 on Friday night.

McNamara struck in the 70th minute to lift former Millwall assistant manager Callum Davidson’s Saints to eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

McNamara was named man of the match before he left to join up with Ireland under-23s who play two European Championship qualifiers over the international break.

Davidson said: “We weren’t clinical enough, but that got better as the game went on.

“A lot of our home performances have been similar, but to get the victory and the three points was crucial for us.

“We’ve been quite solid at the back, but it was nice to get the goal and the win.”

First professional goal, + 3 points and a bit of fog???? pic.twitter.com/Ym0twzm2IP — Danny Mc (@DannyMcNamara32) November 7, 2020