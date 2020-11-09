Millwall boss explains substitution of Jed Wallace in stalemate at Sheffield Wednesday

GARY Rowett revealed Jed Wallace was feeling under the weather before Saturday’s game at Sheffield Wednesday – but the attacker insisted on putting himself forward for selection.

Wallace was substituted in the 68th minute, with Connor Mahoney introduced in the 0-0 draw.

Rowett said: “We took Jed off, Jed felt sick before the game. Our medical staff were quite happy it wasn’t any symptoms of Covid.

“He wanted to start but you could see straightaway he wasn’t giving us that same level of spark that he normally gives us.

“Whether that contributed to our lack of attacking quality I don’t know. But certainly we didn’t play anywhere near well enough.”

Image: Millwall FC