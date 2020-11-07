Millwall’s Gary Rowett reveals Ireland plans for Troy Parrott after on-loan Tottenham man called up

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has revealed Ireland intend to use Troy Parrott conservatively after the forward was called up for their games next week.

Jim Crawford’s under-21s play European qualifiers against Iceland next Sunday and Luxembourg the following Wednesday. Danny McNamara, who is on loan at St Johnstone from Millwall, is also in the 24-man group.

Forward Parrott, 18, has played just 45 minutes for Millwall this season since joining on loan from Tottenham in the summer. He has been back in full training after recovering from a quad injury he picked up against Burnley in September.

“Ireland have got two games and they’ve said they agree it’s probably sensible if he doesn’t play more than 45 minutes in either of the games,” Rowett revealed.

“We hope if he can get through whatever he can get through in terms of minutes and gets through training over there that he’ll come back in a position to be involved.

“Whether he starts early on [for Millwall] will be dependent on how he gets on for Ireland. He’s not played much football and we don’t want to rush him.

“But it would be nice to have him available in games like this where you just need something to open the game up.”

Image: Millwall FC