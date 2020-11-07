Millwall manager praises Bart Bialkowski as keeper improves remarkable 2020 record with clean sheet at Sheffield Wednesday

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett praised Bart Bialkowski after the goalkeeper kept another clean sheet against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday to bolster his remarkable record in 2020.

Bialkowski faced seven shots at Hillsborough – after Norwich also had seven shots on target on Tuesday night – to keep another shutout this season.

Millwall have the most league clean sheets away from home in the top four tiers in English football in 2020 – with Bialkowski only letting in goals in five out of 16 games.

“He was excellent,” Rowett said. “Bart’s been very good for us since we came in. I think it’s something ridiculous like he’s got the most clean sheets in the [five major top-flight leagues in Europe and the Championship], which is quite bizarre.

“From a defensive standpoint we’ve been pretty resilient. But we’ve struggled to create and take enough chances at the other end.

“In this division that’s the difference between being a mid-table team and a top-six team. That was our challenge last year.

“We’ve got Ken Zohore missing and Troy Parrott. Those two are big players for us and would give us that quality.”

Image: Millwall FC