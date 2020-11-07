Millwall boss makes admission after Sheffield Wednesday draw – plus why he was unhappy with ‘disrespecful’ Owls player

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett admitted his side were fortunate to escape with a point against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Lions didn’t have a shot on target compared to seven for the hosts.

Matt Smith and Shaun Hutchinson had good opportunities but failed to test Owls goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

“It was a poor performance from us, we didn’t pass the ball well enough at all,” Rowett said.

“It was a combination of Sheffield Wednesday winning their last game and then being given six points back at the same time, that’s undoubtedly going to give you a lift.

“Part of our game-plan today with Matt Smith playing was to stop them early on from pressing, trying to nick things off us and having a chance to counter-attack, but we didn’t stick to the game-plan.

“We tried to over-play, we were very poor at the back on the ball, 50 per cent of it was them being brighter than us and 50 per cent was us giving the ball away needlessly in lots and lots of areas.

“The only thing we can be thankful for is on transition they didn’t have the right quality to hurt us and score.

“But we had two clear chances. Sometimes as the away team when you don’t play well that’s the difference between taking a point and a clean sheet and nicking the game.

“Hutchy has one middle of the six-yard box, Matt Smith has a clear header and you exptect to score one of those chances. But we didn’t really deserve it.

“Sheffield Wednesday probably should have won the game, but you’ve got to go and score. You can give a team opportunities, but they’ve got to go and take them. Thankfully they didn’t.

“I thought they were fortunate as well, I thought there should have been a red card at the end, I thought it was a really poor tackle.

“It sums up the officiating when there are no fans here, everyone just lets everything go. It’s right in front of the fourth official.

“If there’s a crowd there – I’m not saying the reaction gets a red card – but it has an effect. I don’t want to see any player get sent off but it was a celar red card. I find it strange.”

Rowett revealed why he was unhappy with Josh Windass after the game.

He explained: “What angered me after the whistle, on the challenge which was a really poor challenge from [Izzy] Brown, Windass decided to say, ‘why are you being chirpy? You need to relax.’ Which I’d say is quite disrespectful to a manager. That’s why I wasn’t overly happy with it.”

