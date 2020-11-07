REPORT: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Millwall

By Alex Grace at Hillsborough

MILLWALL extended their unbeaten run away from home to four games with a goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

It’s the second time in a week that the Lions have secured a point and a clean sheet on their travels following Tuesday’s stalemate at Norwich City.

Matt Smith came closest for Millwall with a header on 76 minutes that dropped just wide of the near post.

Match action

The hosts had the first chance of the match after just four minutes. Murray Wallace’s indecisiveness saw him pressured by Elias Kachunga, who beat the Lions defender and advanced towards goal, but with only Bart Bialkowski to beat, the former Huddersfield Town striker could only curl a shot wide.

Wednesday had the better of the opening stages, but Millwall created their first opportunity 20 minutes in. Mason Bennett broke away down the left before pulling the ball back for the onrushing Scott Malone, whose header skewed wide of the post.

Just a minute later, Jed Wallace delivered a cross towards Smith who headed down for Ryan Leonard but the midfielder drilled his shot past the far post.

On 32 minutes, Ryan Woods found Smith charging towards the goal. The striker tried to slide Bennett in but a defensive foot prevented the attacker getting through one-on-one with Wednesday stopper Joe Wildsmith.

Bialkowski made the first save of the game on 34 minutes. Former Rangers and Wigan striker Josh Windass battled past Jake Cooper and hit a powerful shot that the Lions keeper parried away for a corner.

Jed Wallace then had an effort of his own on 43 minutes but he curled over the bar.

Half-time: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Millwall

The Lions started the second half a lot better than they did the first and were awarded a free-kick within seconds of the whistle when Smith was fouled 30 yards from goal, but Jed Wallace’s strike hit the side-netting.

The hosts responded through Windass who though forced wide by the visitors’ defence got a shot away that Bialkowski had to get down quickly to keep out.

Just moments later, Shaun Hutchinson had a glorious chance, timing his run perfectly into the six-yard box to meet Jed Wallace’s corner, but his header sailed over the crossbar.

Millwall’s best chance of the second half arrived 76 minutes in. Substitute Connor Mahoney delivered a perfect cross for Smith but the striker somehow put his header wide of the near post.

Gary Rowett introduced both Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson in the search for a winner.

On 88 minutes, Millwall broke forward with Mahoney cutting the the ball back for Leonard but his shot was blocked.

Deep into stoppage-time, Wednesday were awarded a free-kick from which Bialkowski denied Jack Marriott who had headed towards goal.

Lions recover after a rocky start and show steely resolve once again

The opening stages of the game were tough for Millwall. The Lions were lucky to escape going 1-0 down after just four minutes. Kachunga should have tested Bialkowski from that range but he failed to do so.

Wednesday ran things early on but then the Lions begun to look comfortable. Rowett will be pleased with the way his side stood strong and didn’t buckle under the pressure late on when Wednesday came on strong again.

Ryan Leonard a welcome return in central midfield

Leonard sat out Tuesday’s draw at Carrow Road as he watched from the bench, but you can see the difference he makes in Millwall’s midfield.

On Tuesday, Norwich were able to play through the Lions’ midfield, especially in the first half. The former Southend and Sheffield United midfielder also gives Millwall that extra goal threat from the middle of the pitch, proven by his effort in the first half.

He is there and ready to pounce on any second balls that come his way in the attacking third – a little bit like Tim Cahill.

Creativity a cause for concern

While Millwall are very good defensively, they continue to struggle in the attacking third.

The inclusion of Smith suggested that we would see lots of balls into the box, but this didn’t happen in the opening 45 minutes. The only sniff he got in the first half was the cross from Jed Wallace that he managed to head down for Leonard to strike just wide of the far post.

Millwall will not be able to just rely on their stability at the back to win games because there will be games like Huddersfield last Saturday when that well drilled-defence can have an off-day.

The hope is that with the projected return of Troy Parrott after the international break, Millwall will have someone who can get score the goals to really ignite their play-off challenge.

It’s now three games in a row that Millwall have drawn blanks. You can argue that that two of those games have brought clean sheets – but Millwall must do better in forward areas to be a top-six side.

Team news

Gary Rowett made three changes to the side that drew 0-0 at Norwich City on Tuesday night. Leonard came back into the centre of midfield alongside Ryan Woods, Ben Thompson dropping to the bench.

Bennett, a substitute on Tuesday, was given a run from the start in place of Shane Ferguson and Smith replaced Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson up front.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Huthcinson, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Leonard, Woods; J Wallce (Mahoney, 68), Smith (Bradshaw, 82), Bennett (Bodvarsson, 82).

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Williams, Thompson.

Image: Millwall FC