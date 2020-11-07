Behind Enemy Lines: Sheffield Wednesday

MILLWALL are in South Yorkshire where they face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions have taken seven points from the last nine available away from home since the last international break, and will be looking to sign off for another break with a fourth away league win of the season.

Standing in their way is an Owls side that got the bonus this week of seeing their 12’point deduction reduced to six.

Alex Grace spoke to Owls fan Harry Dawson ahead of the game.

Why do you support Sheffield Wednesday?

I have lived in Hillsborough since I can remember and naturally followed Wednesday because of this, my uncle got me into them as a small child and then I’ve followed them ever since.

What season did you first start following the Owls?

I went to my first match in the 2002-03 season – a 5-1 home win against Coventry – but I didn’t go to regular games until the 2004-05 season when we were promoted from League One.

What is the most memorable Sheffield Wednesday game you’ve seen?

Probably the home win against Wycombe on the last day of the 2011-12 season. We needed to win to get promoted – we won 2-0 to beat Sheffield United to promotion by two points.

However, the best game I’ve probably seen is the home draw with Huddersfield from the same season, we went 2-0 down, brought it back to lead 4-2 and then drew 4-4. Jordan Rhodes scored all four Huddersfield goals.

Last season started well, in and around the top six at Christmas, but a poor second half of the season saw you finish way down the table. Where did it go wrong?

Honest answer, I don’t have a clue. We had a squad that had a culture of failure and needed breaking down, too many high earners who were picking up a wage without doing much to warrant it – Fernando Forestieri, Atdhe Nuhiu, Sam Winnall, Jordan Rhodes, Kieron Westwood, Sam Hutchinson. I think that upset the balance of the squad.

We also had a freak 5-0 home loss to Blackburn what we never seemed to recover from. But we have now stripped the squad and we have a new core with some exciting recruits, so hopefully we can avoid a repeat this season.

Is Garry Monk the right man in charge?

I think he is. We have chopped and changed so much in the last three years: Carlos Carvahal, Jo Luhakay, Steve Bruce and Lee Bullen have all had a go and all we have done is regressed.

I think we need a manager who has a vision and to give him time. Monk has implemented a new, modern 3-4-1-2 formation – rather than 4-4-2 which we seemed to have played for as long as I can remember – and at the beginning of the season it seemed to suit us a lot better.

However, we need to cut out losses to relegation rivals like Rotherham and Wycombe or I can see the writing on the wall for Monk.

What was the feeling amongst the fans when the 12-point deduction was confirmed?

Mostly relieved, I think most fans were expecting a points deducted and some even thought it would be 20 points or more.

What are your aspirations for the season?

It’s got to be just to stay up. We’d started quite well before hitting a bad patch in October losing to Brentford, Rotherham, Luton and Wycombe. But hopefully the Bournemouth victory kick-starts a revival for us.

Gary Rowett was appointed Millwall boss last October – what do you make of the job he’s done so far?

I think he has done a fantastic job, when he took over I believe Millwall were 20th? (17th) To turn it around so quickly and still be in with a shout for the play-offs with two games of the season remaining is a remarkable job.

I also think he has made some solid signings, particularly Ryan Woods, who is, in my opinion, one of the best central midfielders at this level.

It’s been a mixed start for Wednesday so far – why do you think that is?

We struggle to score goals, we have done well in the games which we have gone into as the underdogs, like Bournemouth.

But games we’d be expected to win, for example Wycombe, we didn’t show up. Also our home form up until Tuesday was dreadful, we’d only had one win at home all year.

Consistency has been a problem so far – why do you think that is?

Maybe a lack of confidence? Obviously such a bad run at the end of last season will have an effect on the players that were there.

We also don’t seem to have a Plan B, we like to play on the counter but when teams come and sit in, we have really struggled to break them down.

Are you happy with Sheffield Wednesday’s summer business?

Yes, massively. We have got rid of some older players who have been good servants but past their best and got newer, more exciting players, particularly Josh Windass, Izzy Brown and Callum Paterson who have are accomplished players at this level.

If you could add two Millwall players to the Wednesday side, who would they be and why?

Bart Bialkowski, he had a great season last season for you and we are struggling in the goalkeeper department at the moment, rotating between two young, inexperienced goalkeepers in Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith.

Also, Matt Smith. I’ve watched him for years since he was at Leeds, he’s big and physical, wins every header and is the perfect player to unsettle defenders, which we’re not doing at the moment.

I know I mentioned Woods earlier but I still think Barry Bannan has the edge over him.

Who are Wednesday’s danger men?

Windass definitely has come with a point to prove after a difficult spell at Wigan, he played on loan last year and impressed and this year he has started very well for us, full of running and an eye for goal.

I’d also say Brown if he is fit, he controls the tempo, finds those key passes and adds a bit of class, which is what you need in the final third.

Obviously due to Covid-19 fans are unable to attend games at present – will you following the game from home?

Yes, I will be watching on iFollow.

What’s your predicted Wednesday starting XI and formation?

I think we’ll make one forced change from Tuesday with Brown coming in for Kadeem Harris. Something close to this:

3-3-2-1-1

Wildsmith; Palmer, Iorfa, Borner; Odubajo, Pelupessy, Reach; Bannan, Brown; Windass; Kachunga.

Finally, a score prediction

1-0 Wednesday. Hopefully the new-found belief and confidence from Tuesday will carry us through.

