NewsAtDen’s October Millwall Player of the Month

JAKE Cooper has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month in the Championship for October, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 25-year-old Millwall centre-back carded an average score of 7.38 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system in the six games he played in the month. Cooper scored his first goal of the season in the 1-1 draw against Barnsley.

Cooper ended the month with a better average rating than Jed Wallace (6.7) and Shaun Hutchinson (6.62) as Gary Rowett’s side collected 10 points from six games.