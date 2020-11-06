Sunday, February 14, 2021
NewsAtDen’s October Millwall Player of the Month

JAKE Cooper has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month in the Championship for October, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 25-year-old Millwall centre-back carded an average score of 7.38 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system in the six games he played in the month. Cooper scored his first goal of the season in the 1-1 draw against Barnsley.

Cooper ended the month with a better average rating than Jed Wallace (6.7) and Shaun Hutchinson (6.62) as Gary Rowett’s side collected 10 points from six games.

Shaun Hutchinson helped Millwall to a clean sheet at Norwich
Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper celebrate the 2-0 win at Preston with Alex Pearce

