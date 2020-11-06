‘I cant answer that question for him’ – Millwall boss hints midfielder has decision to make

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has hinted that it could be up to Shaun Williams to decide if he wants to keep playing or devote more time to coaching ahead of any potential talks over a new deal.

Williams, who turned 34 last month, is out of contract at the end of this season.

The Ireland international joined the coaching staff during the summer and takes some sessions at Calmont Road.

He has seen his game-time limited this season as Rowett’s preferred central-midfield pairing is currently Ryan Woods and Ryan Leonard.

Williams is approachinng 250 starts for Millwall since joining from MK Dons in January 2014.

“I don’t really want to discuss any of the players’ contracts at this moment in time,” Rowett said when asked about Williams’ situation.

“Someone like Willo has been given an opprtunity to step into coaching. I think that’s something that as he goes along he’ll start to step into even more.

“I think that comes down to each individual player, whether they want to keep on playing as long as they can, or when they’ve been given an opportunity to go into coaching they then want to put all their energy into that.

“That comes down to the individual. I certainly can’t answer that question for someone like Willo.”

Meanwhile, Millwall play their seventh league game in just three weeks when they go to Sheffield Wednesday this Saturday before the next international break.

Rowett admits it’s a tricky balance choosing when to rest key players such as Jed Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper.

“That’s not easy,” he said. “If players around those areas aren’t performing and scoring, creating opportunities, then it makes it a lot easier.

“At the moment Jed is still our main attacker, our main focal point to attack. On that basis it’s hard.

“I see him similar to Hutchy and Coops, where it’s very, very difficult to take them out of the starting line-up, as much as you’d like that option.

“Rotation is one thing, but you don’t want to rotate and weaken your team.

“That’s our challenge. There are certain games where we can go down a different route and it might suit one or two different players that can come into the team.

“But it’s difficult becaue you want to balance off rotation with still winning games and being very competitive.”

