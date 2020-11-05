Millwall’s Gary Rowett expresses hope for West Brom centre-forward before loan deal ends

KENNETH Zohore will stay with Millwall as he recovers from injury – with Lions boss Gary Rowett hopeful he will return for the last month of his loan deal.

Zohore saw just 108 minutes of action after joining from West Brom, scoring on his first start in the 2-0 win at Preston before going off with a calf problem.

Millwall’s other on-loan forward, Troy Parrott, started his treatment at parent club Spurs after injuring his quad in pre-season. Parrott is on course to return to club action after the international break.

“Troy went back for the first few weeks because we felt that was the best course to get him a really good start in terms of his rehab, with the facilities Tottenham have got,” Rowett said after the 0-0 draw at Norwich on Tuesday.

“But with Ken we want to keep him down here if we can. We want to try and work as hard as we can to get him back playing as quickly as we can within a safe period.

“He wants to commit to that as well. I’m hoping he can come back with at least a month of his loan left.

“Let’s see if we can get some game-time out of him and let’s see if he can be as effecive as he was.

“Troy’s not far away. He’ll probably go away with Ireland and let’s hope they use him sensibly because he hasn’t trained very much.

“Hopefully whatever happens he gets back from that and is in a much better position to play for us.”

