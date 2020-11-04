Millwall boss on Tom Bradshaw’s absence, Jon Dadi’s performance – and ‘challenge’ for forwards

TOM Bradshaw was left out of Millwall’s squad at Norwich for tactical reasons, Lions boss Gary Rowett revealed.

Rowett wanted more defensive reinforcements on the bench against the attack-minded Canaries. Alex Pearce and Shaun Williams returned after their two-game spell in charge, with Williams coming on for Ben Thompson 55 minutes into the 0-0 draw.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson started up front with Jed Wallace at Carrow Road.

Rowett was asked if Bradshaw was injured.

“No, it was just a decision I made,” Rowett said. “The team was the team I wanted to start with and I knew which way I was going to go with the substitutions.

“I felt we needed more coverage from a defensive aspect than we did necessarily with attacking options.

“I knew it would be that type of game, not one to chuck lots of attacking options on. That was the thinking behind it.

“I thought Jon did fine. The challenge is we need a little bit more threat when we do win the ball back. We need a little bit more threat on the turnover.

“I think that’s been the challenge for any of the forwards. At times we were just a little bit wasteful and then strugged to get up and join our two forwards.

“But everyone worked incredibly hard and contributed to the clean sheet.”

