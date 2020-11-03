Milllwall’s Gary Rowett hails defensive resilience at Norwich – as Lions avoid a first in his reign

GARY Rowett hailed Millwall’s defensive resilience at Norwich – as the Lions avoided back-to-back league defeats for what would have been the first time in his reign.

Norwich had six efforts on target compared to none for the visitors who battled hard for a point after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield.

Rowett was back in the dugout after missing three games as he self-isolated after testing positive for Covid-19.

“It was nice to be back. Three games away, it was difficult to continue keep watching the games and intervene on the phone line. It’s not quite the same,” Rowett said.

“It was nice to be around the players and to be able to make active changes from the sideline and encourage the lads to do what we had to do.

“We worked incredibly hard. Norwich are a really good side. Sometimes you have to accept when a side is more talented than you and they move the ball around so well.

“But on the flip-side our defensive performance to come away from home after a long journey, to put that type of performance in, was excellent.

“It shows how good the group are, how together they are that we’ve not lost two games back to back in a year. It shows that resilience.

“I’d like us to use the ball better, when we did pass the ball we looked a much better team. But we didn’t pass it enough.

“A lot of their half-chances came from us losing possession in poor areas, and that was my disappointment.

But they’re a good group and when they need to defend they’re very good at it.”

Rowett set his side up in a slighly different shape, with Ben Thompson and Shane Ferguson tucked in beside Ryan Woods in a 5-3-2 formation. Rowett then switched to 5-2-3 to try to counter Norwich building from the back.

The original system was designed to stifle Daniel Farke’s side in central areas.

“That was exactly my thinking,” Rowett said. “I thought if we started 5-2-3 they’d pick possession and holes around our midfield two. You could see as soon as we did it they started to play a little bit wider.

“They’re very clever. Daniel knows exactly how to play against certain types of opponents. They’re very good at it.

“I thought it [changing to 5-2-3] gave us a little bit of a foothold in the game. I’d like us to have pressed with a bit more intensity for longer periods in the first half. I’d like us to have got out a little quicker and to intercept things a little bit earlier.

“When we did we got into some reasonable positions. But we fell down with a lack of composure at times.

“Just before half-time we had a 10- or 15-minute spell when it went from a tactical situation to where it looked like we were waiting for them to find a bit of quality. I don’t like that. I’d rather us be more proactive.

“So we changed to 5-2-3, pressed them a little bit better and got into some better positions.”

