REPORT: Norwich City 0-0 Millwall

By Lucas Ball at Carrow Road

MILLWALL made it seven points from nine on the road since the international break with a 0-0 draw at Norwich.

The Lions haven’t won at Carrow Road since 1968 and failed to break their 52-year duck in this part of Norfolk, but they defended resolutely throughout to take a point back to SE16.

Gary Rowett was back in the dugout and will be pleased with his side’s defensive display but not with their distinct lack of creativity which has hindered their goal’scoring ability under the former Birmingham chief.

Match Action

The first half-chance of the game fell to the Lions after just eight minutes – which proved to be their only attempt on goal in the first period. A Mahlon Romeo cross was headed back across goal by Scott Malone and picked up a deflection which took it towards Shaun Hutchinson on the edge of the box, but the centre-back could only fire well over Tim Krul’s goal.

Ten minutes later, the hosts should have taken the lead through Marco Stiepermann when Teemu Pukki found him in space inside the box but the former’s effort was weak and straight at Bart Bialkowski, who made a comfortable save.

After that, the first half was dominated by the hosts who racked up 11 shots and 64 per cent possession, though they failed to create any clear-cut opportunities barring that Stiepermann effort.

Murray Wallace superbly denied Lukas Rupp a decent shooting opportunity from Emi Buendia’s pass in the 38th minute, before Bialkowski was forced into action with three minutes left in the half when Rupp’s wayward shot deflected towards the bottom corner off Romeo.

There was time for one more close call before the break when Przemyslaw Placheta shot through a crowd but the ball hit the post.

Six minutes after half-time, Jed Wallace tried to release Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, but defender Grant Hanley got around well to beat Bodvarsson to the ball.

Norwich were again largely dominant but Romeo and Jake Cooper made good blocks.

The pressure was cranked up a notch with 17 minutes remaining but Bialkowski was on hand once more to deny Buendia before a follow-up effort was well cleared by Hutchinson.

The Pole saved again from Placheta from long range a minute later before Pukki tested the Lions stopper with just over 10 minutes left.

The Canaries pressed late on but were limited to set-piece opportunities. Ben Gibson should have netted with less than a minute remaining from a corner as he hit the side-netting with a right-footed effort.

Shaun Williams had arguably Millkwall’s best chance with just seconds remaining as he hit the corner of the post and bar from Mason Bennett’s set-up.

Injuries to multiple strikers are causing problems

With Kenneth Zohore, Troy Parrott and, potentially, Tom Bradshaw all injured – giving the latter failed to make the match-day 18 on Tuesday night – Bodvarsson was provided with a chance to stake his case for a more regular berth in the side.

In truth, the Iceland international struggled against the physicality of Hanley and Gibson in central defence and didn’t provide much in the form of hold-up play for Millwall to move up the pitch when Daniel Farke’s side had forced them back.

Matt Smith replaced the former Reading man with 10 minutes remaining.

Bodvarsson hasn’t offered enough of a threat as a whole since moving to south London and didn’t improve on that on a cold Tuesday night in Norfolk.

Strong defending will continue to stand Millwall in good stead

With four clean sheets in the league so far this season, Millwall have one of the Championship’s best defences despite Saturday’s home drubbing by Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield.

Whichever three of Hutchinson, Wallace, Cooper and Alex Pearce start combine for a very unit, all willing to put their bodies on the line and wanting to defend.

Cooper and Hutchinson particularly have developed their games on the ball under Rowett but they remain excellent defensively first, and pride themselves on defending well for their team.

5-3-2 change – same creativity issue remains

Millwall’s plan appeared to be to get in behind the Norwich defence with Wallace and Bodvarsson up front, but it was a system that proved ineffective going forward as the Lions had just one shot in the first half before a system change early in the second period.

The Canaries build a lot of attacks centrally so it made sense to play three in central midfield, but the transitions were nowhere near fast enough to cause the hosts problems at the other end, as much as it meant Millwall were largely resolute at the back.

The lack of creativity isn’t a new issue for Millwall just in this system though and will remain something Rowett is keen to rectify, but not at the abandonment of their defensive principles and incredible record at the back.

Shane Ferguson tucked into a three-man midfield but couldn’t pick-up the ball in areas where he could have a large influence with his passing ability, while Ben Thompson couldn’t get close enough to the front two to support them enough.

Team news

Millwall made three changes from their home loss against Huddersfield with Ferguson, Thompson and Bodvarsson replacing Connor Mahoney, Ryan Leonard and Bradshaw.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, M. Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Thompson (Williams, 55), Woods, Ferguson (Bennett, 55); J. Wallace, Bodvarsson (Smith, 80)

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Leonard, Mahoney

Booked: Woods

Image: Millwall FC