TEAM NEWS: Norwich vs. Millwall – Bodvarsson and Ferguson come in up front for Lions

MILLWALL visit Carrow Road to face Norwich on Tuesday night looking for their first win at the Canaries’ ground since 1968.

Gary Rowett is back in the dugout after three games away.

Team News

The Lions make three changes to their starting XI with Ben Thompson, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shane Ferguson replacing Ryan Leonard, Tom Bradshaw and Connor Mahoney.

Two changes come in the front three as Rowett persists with the 5-2-3 set-up which has seen such brilliant results away from home. Thompson takes the place of Ryan Leonard in midfield.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Woods, Thompson; J Wallace, Bodvarsson, Ferguson

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Williams, Leonard, Mahoney, Bennett, Smith.

Image: Millwall FC