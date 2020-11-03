Millwall manager discusses ‘sensible’ approach of Norwich City ahead of Carrow Road clash

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has praised Norwich City for their “sensible” long-term planning ahead of the sides’ Championship meeting at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Norwich were relegated after just one season in the Premier League and in the summer sold Ben Godrey to Everton and Jamal Lewis to Newcastle for over £30million combined.

But they have kept the majority of their side together, including current top-scorer Teemu Pukki.

Despite promotion to the top flight in 2018-19, Norwich kept tight control of the purse strings. They signed Swiss international Josip Drmic on a free transfer and Sam Byram from West Ham for £750,000, but there was no big glamour recruit.

Danie Farke’s side remained in the relegation zone from the eighth game of the season, but despite their struggles the Canaries decided not to gamble on spending big in January.

That was in contrast to Fulham the previous summer when the Cottagers spent over £100million on players but were still relegated after one campaign.

Norwich have made a decent start to the season as they sit fourth, three places and two points ahead of Millwall.

Farke’s side beat Millwall 4-3 (above) and 3-1 at The Den on their way to promotion in 2018-19.

“The fact is they hadn’t spent any money, which was their choice to maintain the integrity of their squad and use their funds to strtenghten them for many years to come,” Rowett said.

“That’s quite sensible. What they’ve done is kept their team together.

“They’re very good on the ball, they’ve shown that in their games. They’ve created lots of opportunities and they’ll be an incredibly difficult team to play against.

“But we’ve played against these types of teams before. We’ve got to go there in as positive a mood as we can and hopefully a game plan that can cause Norwich problems.

“We know it’ll be a difficult game.”

Image: Millwall FC