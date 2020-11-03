Millwall boss on decision to take Lions pair out of last two squads – as they return at Norwich

ALEX Pearce and Shaun Williams return to the Millwall squad for tonight’s game at Norwich – with Lions boss Gary Rowett explaining why they were taken out of playing contention for the last two games.

Rowett returns from his 10-day isolation to lead the side at Carrow Road as Millwall aim to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield on Saturday.

Pearce and Williams took charge of two games, the 2-0 win at Preston followed by that defeat to the Terriers.

“It was a decision taken by me,” Rowett said when asked why Pearce and Williams were not in the last two match-day squads. “I just felt that it would be very difficult for Pearcey and Willo to be on the sideline and also on the bench.

“I felt for the two games it was important to make it clear for the players as well.

“And now of course they’re back to playing and back in contention.

“I’ve not sat down and discussed [their spell in chrage] extensively with them.

“I think they found it a valuable experience. It’s a 31-year-old [Pearce] and 34-year-old [Williams] that at some point in the future will try to head into coaching.

“I’d have loved to have been given that opportunity at their age before I finished playing.

“I’m sure they’ll have learned a lot. They’ll have experienced the ups and downs of management in two games.”

Image: Millwall FC