Millwall midfielder set to get competitive minutes this week as he steps up recovery

BILLY Mitchell is set to feature for Millwall under-23s this week as he steps up his fitness work after injury.

Mitchell, 19, picked up a hamsting injury in August and hasn’t played yet this season.

Kevin Nugent’s side travel to Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow, and Mitchell has been pencilled in to get some competitive action.

Senior boss Gary Rowett said: “Billy is due to play for the under-23s. He’s probably going to take two or three games with 45 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes to be available.

“Troy [Parrott] should be available at the end of the next international break. Anything quicker that that would be unrealistic I think.”